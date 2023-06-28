- Increase the content of statistics: legend, perfect legend
- Increase daily ranking content: legends, perfect legends
- Auto-sell increase: below the perfect legend
- Increase the blood volume of enemies on Temptation Beach, and increase the drop rate of gems on Temptation Beach
- Tear is adjusted to reduce the current enemy's HP, up to 50%, and the CD of Tear is increased to 2.2 seconds
- The legendary special effect of the magic dragon costume is changed to reduce the current blood volume by 20%
- Smash CD adjusted to 1.8 seconds
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 June 2023
V1.8.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
