 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 June 2023

V1.8.12

Share · View all patches · Build 11574833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the content of statistics: legend, perfect legend
  2. Increase daily ranking content: legends, perfect legends
  3. Auto-sell increase: below the perfect legend
  4. Increase the blood volume of enemies on Temptation Beach, and increase the drop rate of gems on Temptation Beach
  5. Tear is adjusted to reduce the current enemy's HP, up to 50%, and the CD of Tear is increased to 2.2 seconds
  6. The legendary special effect of the magic dragon costume is changed to reduce the current blood volume by 20%
  7. Smash CD adjusted to 1.8 seconds

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link