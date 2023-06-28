Patchnote [28.06.23]

Share · View all patches · Build 11574756 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Changes

Increased the number and strength of Freedom patrols near their base.

Added display of built-in NVG type in costume descriptions:

Added ability to jump to information about compatible items from the compatibility list of modules/paintings:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41581512/8a204e3dc708f15ae797da28324ec1e2378c593d.gif[/img]

Added Clanmaster to clan bases to allow for the replenishment of the clan treasury:

Fixes

Corrected a bug that caused the step-by-step reload animation to be interrupted early and not run in its entirety.

Fixed bug that caused shotgun shots to cause reduced damage during reloading.

Thank you for tuning in,

and best of luck on your hunts in the Zone!