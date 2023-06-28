 Skip to content

STALCRAFT update for 28 June 2023

Patchnote [28.06.23]

Patchnote [28.06.23]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Increased the number and strength of Freedom patrols near their base.

Added display of built-in NVG type in costume descriptions:

Added ability to jump to information about compatible items from the compatibility list of modules/paintings:

Added Clanmaster to clan bases to allow for the replenishment of the clan treasury:

Fixes

  • Corrected a bug that caused the step-by-step reload animation to be interrupted early and not run in its entirety.
  • Fixed bug that caused shotgun shots to cause reduced damage during reloading.

Thank you for tuning in,
and best of luck on your hunts in the Zone!

