🔧 Attack on Toys 4.51: Small Bug Fix

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39330846/dab9428397645228747d77066b5756b47ea88cb7.png[/img]
- Driveable camera HQ position lv3 Fix
- Aircraft Carrier Spawn Bug on Water Fix
- Kid Slide 3D Visual Only Fix
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39330846/dab9428397645228747d77066b5756b47ea88cb7.png[/img]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update