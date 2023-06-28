 Skip to content

Attack on Toys update for 28 June 2023

🔧 Attack on Toys 4.51: Small Bug Fix

Build 11574526

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Driveable camera HQ position lv3 Fix
  • Aircraft Carrier Spawn Bug on Water Fix
  • Kid Slide 3D Visual Only Fix

