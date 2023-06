Share · View all patches · Build 11574366 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

■ The following items will be on sale until maintenance on July 19, 2023 (UTC+0)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/235f2acd06a81e2ee7c81af2835ad414a2374d26.png[/img]

Summer Swimsuit Costume & Emote Sale

■ The following items will be on sale until maintenance on August 30, 2023 (UTC+0)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34323537/106c80affa0c93d361a410023f79febe5d03aba9.png[/img]