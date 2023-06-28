Set Extras to appear

 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 28 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11574354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed one of the If statements to hide the Extra menu option in the main menu. There is still one there so it doesn't appear in the demo (doesn't have galleries and certain features). This seemed to most expedient way to resolve an issue with things looking the same going from demo to full.

