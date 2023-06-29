Age of War Chapter 1 Hotfix 1 (2023.06.29)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//25298994/f03a72c4fe1759eab5967df9c3d7dc821bf3ebdf.png[/img]
- Fixed a crash related to editing a clan emblem
- Logging for DWLogString is now available in shipping config builds
- Added an optimization for dedicated servers
- Added a memory optimization for Xbox to reduce Out-Of-Memory crashes
- Fixed an exploit in regards to resources.
- Golden Derketo Cat heroic treasure now looks the correct size at all levels of detail
- Gilded Harp and Gilded Jade Warhorn treasure can now be stolen
- All coin piles can now be stolen
- Coin piles now require a flat surface, and thus can no longer be stacked on top of each other
- Turanian and Aesir half stairs have been updated to connect correctly with other building pieces
- Turanian, Aesir and Stormglass half stairs have had their icons corrected for left and right variants
- Sorcerer Skull can now be placed
- Followers no longer suddenly decay / disappear upon updating the save game to Age of War
- Grey Rhinos now have increased health; and the baseline health modifier for pets in general was raised from 1.2 to 1.6 giving all pets a slight increase in health
- Hecker the Henpecked Blacksmith is back where he belongs
- “Claim heroic treasure” challenge now completed properly also when placed close to the coffer’s maximum radius
- Shaman Warpaint no longer glows in the dark
- Resetting key binding on a controller no longer works only once per session
- The “Select” action prompt on the menu screens will no longer change based on an unrelated controller setting
- Rebinding or resetting a controller option will no longer move the field selection afterward
- Fixed an issue causing some text to sometimes flicker on the controller rebinding screen
- "Toggle Emotes Menu" controller rebind option is now under the “Menus” category
- Stygian and Vanir Shields are now crafted at the Armorer’s Benches like other shields
- Prying Kit no longer reduces a weapon’s durability when used to remove the effect of a Weapon Damage Kit
- Prying Kit no longer removes oils
- Blackheart Blade and Blackheart Hammer are no longer erroneously marked as "Legendary", and also now have the correct border
- Repairing Grindstone will no longer reset timers for equipment that have oils applied
- The Heartpiercer bow now correctly works as a demonic bow; it does not run out of arrows, but it has a predetermined longevity of an hour
- Ymir’s Targe and Scorpion Ward shields now provide Cold Resistance
- Fixed an issue where Katana special attacks would use up too much stamina if performed after the first light or heavy attack
- Tweaked Ancient Pike to correct values, as it is not an Epic weapon
- Blunted Javelin now does 1 health damage, as intended
- Voidforge Arrow no longer has a legendary descriptor
- Updated images for Lost Dungeon building set
- Abyssal armor and weapons now display durability meter instead of perish timer
- Treasure names are now properly localized in the coffer’s treasure value list
- Heroic Treasure names now properly show localized named after being dropped
- Elixir buffs now show the same icons as the Elixir to differentiate between them
- Hardened Steel Great Axe now has an icon
