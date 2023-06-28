 Skip to content

仙侠世界2 update for 28 June 2023

2023年6月28日服务器维护公告

Last edited 28 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。

维护时间：2023年6月28日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区

更新内容：
1.新增2页包裹栏。
2.新增“落日谷、仙魔岭”战场每日首胜奖励。
3.功勋商店新增“一步登仙”活动相关道具兑换。
4.提高“五行阵”活动的奖励。
5.提高无双城每日礼包的奖励。
6.调整团购内容。
7.调整自定义秘籍商店出售的道具。

