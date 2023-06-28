 Skip to content

Maze: Pedestal of Trials update for 28 June 2023

Update Notes For June 27th 2023.

Share · View all patches · Build 11574255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced a patch to fix issues when playing on non 1080P displays. UI scaling and UI crop issues were fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1892241 Depot 1892241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1892242 Depot 1892242
  • Loading history…
