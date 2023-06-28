 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 28 June 2023

Quick patch - build mode

Share · View all patches · Build 11574202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch, some naming conventions were misnamed, that has been changed. Also had an issue where car bodies would not appear, that issue should be resolved as well

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2077991 Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
