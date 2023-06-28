 Skip to content

Mech Tech Playtest update for 28 June 2023

June 27th Patch

June 27th Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Mortar Barrage has become Scatter Shot. The ability functions the same, but looks way cooler.
  • New art for Precision Missile card.
  • New art for Healing Missile card.
  • New VS Screen art
  • The Mountain stage now has boulders spawn in the top lane. Push these downhill to crush enemies.
  • Cool new animated logo on title screen.
  • Leaping out of the Command Tank now takes less time if you are landing nearby.
  • Light Tank HP Reduced to 550 from 600
  • Light Tank Artillery shell travel time reduced
  • Changed the initially unlocked cards to the standard deck
  • Challenge Mode will now be locked until after VS Mode has been played
  • Awesome new Key Art for the store page

Bug Fixes

  • Mountain map top lane made 1 tile more wide to allow more room for the boulders.
  • Fixed multiple issues regarding the player number indicators.
  • Fixed issue where the ending to the Launch Map music would play prematurely
  • Fixed issues with the shadows of flying units
  • Fixed issues with the "invalid location" visuals for playing cards.
  • Fixed issue where Lancer would ignore stun while dashing.
  • A whole bunch more that I didn't write down

