June 27th Patch

Changes
- Mortar Barrage has become Scatter Shot. The ability functions the same, but looks way cooler.
- New art for Precision Missile card.
- New art for Healing Missile card.
- New VS Screen art
- The Mountain stage now has boulders spawn in the top lane. Push these downhill to crush enemies.
- Cool new animated logo on title screen.
- Leaping out of the Command Tank now takes less time if you are landing nearby.
- Light Tank HP Reduced to 550 from 600
- Light Tank Artillery shell travel time reduced
- Changed the initially unlocked cards to the standard deck
- Challenge Mode will now be locked until after VS Mode has been played
- Awesome new Key Art for the store page
Bug Fixes
- Mountain map top lane made 1 tile more wide to allow more room for the boulders.
- Fixed multiple issues regarding the player number indicators.
- Fixed issue where the ending to the Launch Map music would play prematurely
- Fixed issues with the shadows of flying units
- Fixed issues with the "invalid location" visuals for playing cards.
- Fixed issue where Lancer would ignore stun while dashing.
- A whole bunch more that I didn't write down
Changed files in this update