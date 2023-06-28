Build 0.5.11 is Live + New Content Coming Soon!

Hi Everyone,

Build 0.5.11 is Live, and with it comes a bunch of improvements to the game. There's a lot to discuss so let's begin with some major points:

PERFORMANCE

As of version 0.5.11, The game runs very well, even on low end machines and the Steam Deck. We've made some huge performance boosts with some recent changes. If you feel you are getting some FPS drops below 60 on your device just go into Options and disable damage text and this should resolve the problem. In the future, we'll continue to optimize the game so you don't have to do this on low end hardware, but for now this will solve any issues.

SAVE DATA

In the next major update we'll be updating some game settings, so we wanted to inform players ahead of time to make sure their data is up to date. If you haven't played the game since it launched in Early Access or prior to version 0.4.20 then you will probably sign in sometime in the future to realize your data is apparently gone. It's not actually "gone" but could be missing due to some changes we're going to make. Anyone who has played the game within the past month will not be affected by our upcoming changes.

There is a problem with Steam Cloud syncing if you play on multiple machines. We have threads on this in the forums. We've even filed a bug report with Valve as we believe there may be an issue with Steam Auto Cloud and certain directories in Windows. We have a workaround should you run into any issues while playing the game on multiple devices and can be found in the forums. The next update will address this issue.

PATCH NOTES

Here's what's new in version 0.5.11

Ranger: Arrow Volley skill has been revamped. The attack is no longer a line attack, instead it's now a targeted AOE attack with high damage. Arrows will rain down in a circular formation inflicting high AOE damage.

Ranger: Kiting Mode is now off by default, but can still be toggled on at any point during gameplay

Usvit Depths: Tombs and Statues are now destructible and will drop souls

Drop rate of purple souls from destroying objects such as Gravestones has been increased from 20% to 50%

Performance Boost: Revised text and tweening systems to boost performance with damage text and enemy death logic

Bug Fix: Corrupted Souls Curse should no longer be drawn in to the player unless already in transit before the color switched

Added checks to Corrupted Souls Curse that should enable proper sync with all souls in the scene

Bug Fix: When pressing A / Confirm on the Items menu while the Ranger is active, Kiting Mode will not be toggled until gameplay is fully resumed

Sorted effects icons above enemy heads so they don't overlap

Adjusted enemy damage text positioning to improve readability

Code refactoring

COMING SOON

For the remainder of version 0.5.x we will be adding the following content to the game:

Merchant/Items

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42685484/3673dbd92f413f6802169a9c4f24032a3982a884.jpg[/img]

We're getting close to releasing the Merchant, Likho, into the game. The Merchant will provide the next leap forward in the game's core gameplay loop as dozens of new items will be on offer for players to purchase throughout their runs. There will be 3 tiers of items: common, uncommon and rare. We will be rolling out the Merchant / Item system in multiple phases. We hope to launch Phase 1 by the end of next week. This will include common and uncommon items that the merchant will sell. It's time to put all that gold you've been saving to work! Phase 2 will include rare items and phase 3 will include items that can also drop within the game world itself as we revamp and add more additions to the environments.

Hard Mode

After the Merchant is in we will be adding a Hard Mode for each stage. Once you complete the stage on regular difficulty you will unlock a hard mode version of that stage which is, well, harder to say the least. There will be many new encounters as well as modifications to existing enemies and mechanics in Hard Mode. It will not be easy. It will not be for everyone and is not required to complete the game. But there are special encounters and bosses that you won't find anywhere else and they will be challenging. Putting together an awesome build and utilizing the Merchant/Item system will be very crucial to winning this mode. We will be rolling out the Hard version of Linden Forest and later Usvit Depths.

JUNE CONTEST

There is still time to enter!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42685484/bb3aee39c40040664e2ff0461033659f43a2db98.png[/img]

Want to design an Elite for our next environment of the game: Castle Usvit?

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2002220/view/3683427732701626663?l=english

Read about the contest and submit your idea today for a chance to win some prizes, including your design added to the game + a Steam Gift Card! You have until July 1 to submit.

We would like to thank everyone for joining us on our adventure through Early Access. There is loads more to come and we look forward to continue building the game with you all.

Stingbot