Early Access Patch 0.1.6

Build 11573870 · Last edited 28 June 2023 – 00:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Letter from the Team

This week we have a few bug fixes and gameplay tweaks based on player feedback.

This update is smaller compared to prior updates as our development focus has shifted primarily toward the next major update we outlined in our Early Access roadmap. We are targeting a late August release for that update with a new Class, a new Book, Daily Challenges, and a lot more.

We hope you are enjoying the game!

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PT (UTC-7) on June 28th, 2023.

This link will convert that to your local time.

Full Patch Notes

General Fixes

Fixed bug with Stunning Ghostquills quest not working. Changed to Dazed.

The Splinter Blotter enemy should again correctly apply 'Amplification' to the player, causing increased incoming damage.

Added some missing tooltips to a few binding augments.

Obelisk

Updated Ironclap epic augment Heavy Ironclap to be consistent with other 'inflict' augments. Inflicts Crush directly instead of on hit. Can now inflict if enemy dodges.

Updated Seismic Slam common augment Dense Seismic Slam to be consistent with other 'inflict' augments. Inflicts Crush directly instead of on hit. Can now inflict if enemy dodges.

Clairvoyant

Fixed Spirit bomb rare augment Surging Spirit Bomb showing up as common instead of rare.

Draftable Bindings

Updated Jinx uncommon augment "Critical Jinx: +15 crit chance" >>> "+6 crit chance, +100 critdamage".

Updated Jinx uncommon augment "Crippling Jinx: +35 crit damage" >>> "Quickened Jinx: -1 cooldown".

Fixed Cultivate common augment Cultivated Vitality only healing when you have the Cultivated Shields common augment.

Vestiges