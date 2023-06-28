·修复了部分台本问题（感谢莞儿妈妈捉的虫！）
·修复了音量设置无效的问题
·修复了自动播放过快的问题（由原本的750ms每句延长到了2500ms）
·修复了自动模式仍然作用的问题（现在点击控制面板按钮，滚轮回想，右键显隐都会停止auto模式）
·修复了staff返回UI重叠的问题
同时,游戏OST已经全面上线EOEbeat，未来将会上线网易云
