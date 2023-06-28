Patch Note: v1.1.1 Hotfix addresses a critical bug causing email delivery failures. Players should now reliably receive all essential emails. Previously, there was a chance that certain emails, such as the one titled 'A Constant Challenge' containing key items like the Crop Duster, would not reach players, resulting in significant obstacles to progression. This issue should be resolved.

Your support and understanding have been immensely valuable as I work to fix these types of issues. I apologize for any inconvenience and genuinely appreciate your ongoing support!

Never Stop Growing!