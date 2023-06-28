Update notes (June 27, 2023)

A few quick patches were posted today, including:

preparation for Book Three to make it playable immediately upon release later this year

a few typo fixes

an error with one of Lana's CGs not showing up in the gallery has been fixed; if it still doesn't show up for you, the scene may need to be viewed again unfortunately! Sorry for the inconvenience!

Thank you all for your diligent bug & typo reports. I'm always doing my best to improve and keep the game bug-free. Sorry it has been a while since the last batch of typo reports were fixed. I have been very busy lately and I'm doing my best to keep on top of things, but this time around, things got piled up longer than I would have liked. My apologies, and I appreciate everyone's patience!