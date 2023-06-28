HOTFIX UPDATE v0.10.034f

Hey, Survivors! :cozyroe:

We've been busy working away behind the curtain, and we're back with a hotfix for Soulstone Survivors! As per the feedback we received from you, we have been working on addressing some major issues encountered in the Path of Ascension update. This update will address those issues and make the experience considerably smoother!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42629950/cba3a63aa0feddcd2c0765ce9254eafe0f3e233b.png[/img]

The next major update to the game is well underway, and we’re sure you’ll love it when it drops. So, make sure that you keep your eyes peeled on our socials and in Discord for more information about what’s coming next in Soulstone Survivors.

Full change list for version v0.10.034:

Summoned units should now benefit from runes as expected, for example, runes that give you a bonus based on your health or on your level will use your attributes for the calculation instead of the summoned unit's attributes;

should now benefit from runes as expected, for example, runes that give you a bonus based on your health or on your level will use your attributes for the calculation instead of the summoned unit's attributes; Most summoned units can no longer be directly targeted by enemies, so enemies will prefer targeting you. The following summoned units will still attract attention from enemies: Chaos Golem, Battle Moose and Cave Bear;

can no longer be directly targeted by enemies, so enemies will prefer targeting you. The following summoned units will still attract attention from enemies: Now that summoned units properly inherit all of the player's attributes, they no longer receive a hidden damage bonus based on the curse intensity. They still receive defensive benefits based on curse intensity;

based on the curse intensity. They still receive defensive benefits based on curse intensity; Fixed an issue where with the Vulnerable Target rune , summoned units could potentially do infinite damage;

an issue where with the , summoned units could potentially do infinite damage; Fixed an issue where with the Focus Fire rune , summoned units could become unable to hit enemies;

an issue where with the , summoned units could become unable to hit enemies; Fixed an issue where with the Purity rune , summoned units could start healing the enemies;

an issue where with the , summoned units could start healing the enemies; Fixed an issue where Skill Affinity runes could proc every level when used in combination with Summoning skills;

an issue where could proc every level when used in combination with Summoning skills; Fixed an issue where the Singular Focus rune , when used in conjunction with the Divine Legacy rune, could cause the game to freeze due to the lack of available legendary powers;

an issue where the , when used in conjunction with the Divine Legacy rune, could cause the game to freeze due to the lack of available legendary powers; Fixed an issue where certain Runes would be applied multiple times to high quantity summons such as Frenzied Bunnies;

an issue where certain to high quantity summons such as Fixed an issue where Riftwalker (Spellblade) and Wrathful Focus (Pyromancer) ascensions would not be able to multicast;

an issue where would not be able to multicast; Removed the ranged web attack from the basic spider ;

the ranged web attack from the ; Fixed the tooltip descriptions in the Skill Tree to mention that certain skill trees are not available in the current version;

the to mention that certain skill trees are not available in the current version; Fixed an issue where zooming in/out of the skill tree could cause strange visual artifacts;

an issue where could cause strange visual artifacts; Fixed an issue where the gamepad could lose focus of the game when hovering over newly unlocked achievements;

an issue where the when hovering over newly unlocked achievements; Fixed an issue where Bloodlust's cooldown would not work as intended while mounting a Panther;

an issue where while mounting a Panther; Fixed an issue where the maximum number of hounds for the Hound Master should be 5, instead of 4 (with skill tree upgrades);

an issue where the should be 5, instead of 4 (with skill tree upgrades); Fixed an issue where the Spellblade's Rift could appear inside a rock in the Scorching Valley ;

an issue where the Spellblade's Rift could appear inside a ; Cobra Totems damage increased from 150 to 300 ⬆️;

damage increased from 150 to ⬆️; Frenzied Bunnies negative effect power increased by approximately 25% ⬆️;

negative effect power increased by approximately ⬆️; Volcano Eruption damage increased from 150 to 200 ;⬆️

damage increased from 150 to ;⬆️ Summon Plague Rats Rot damage increased from 600 to 1000 ;⬆️

damage increased from 600 to ;⬆️ Shockwave Totem damage increased from 100 to 200 ;⬆️

damage increased from 100 to ;⬆️ Summon Putrid Hounds damage increased from 200 to 300 ;⬆️

damage increased from 200 to ;⬆️ Summon Skeletal Mage damage increased from 500 to 600 ⬆️;

damage increased from 500 to ⬆️; Summon Swamp Boar damage increased from 100 to 200 ⬆️;

damage increased from 100 to ⬆️; Summon Swamp Boar Rot damage increased from 300 to 400 ⬆️;

damage increased from 300 to ⬆️; Summon Ballista damage increased from 120 to 200 ⬆️;

That’s all for now! Thank you so much once again for everyone’s feedback! 🥰

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42629950/0613ae8b16cc071c726ac24a6c6e0f9156b2c8a2.gif[/img]

