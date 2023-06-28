 Skip to content

Casino Resort Tower update for 28 June 2023

HOTFIX v0.7AF

Casino Resort Tower update for 28 June 2023

HOTFIX v0.7AF
FIXED:
  • Fixed an issue where the hotel rating would max out at the end of the shift if there were no rooms available.
  • Resolved the problem of the interior designer asking for an unresearched decorative item.
  • Addressed the issue where the 'bar' research is unlocking the restaurant podium.
CHANGED:
  • Changed the main type headers in the items menu.
  • The game now continues to run in the background.
ADDED:
  • Added a world error information box to the dirty dining tables.
  • UI windows are now movable.
  • Added a search bar to the items menu.
  • Added navigation buttons on the rooms' essential items window linking to the items menu.

