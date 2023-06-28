HOTFIX v0.7AF

FIXED:
- Fixed an issue where the hotel rating would max out at the end of the shift if there were no rooms available.
- Resolved the problem of the interior designer asking for an unresearched decorative item.
- Addressed the issue where the 'bar' research is unlocking the restaurant podium.
CHANGED:
- Changed the main type headers in the items menu.
- The game now continues to run in the background.
ADDED:
- Added a world error information box to the dirty dining tables.
- UI windows are now movable.
- Added a search bar to the items menu.
- Added navigation buttons on the rooms' essential items window linking to the items menu.
