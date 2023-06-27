- The "No existing airlocks" warning will now only be shown when crew-construction is enabled. (This is different from the "Missing Airlock" warning, which will still be shown.)
- Removed the ammo production bar from the ship editor because it was confusing and not very useful.
- U.I. scaling for new players now defaults the the level one less than the maximum based on the player's screen size.
- Bugfix: Crash in Domination mode if a ship is destroyed while it is open in the ship editor.
- Bugfix: Freezes caused by distant trade ships delivering resources to under-construction space stations when one or more to-be-constructed parts is blocked by debris.
- Bugfix: Crashes, desyncs, and possibly other bugs caused by multithreading issues.
- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs caused by parts being destroyed when they are under construction or repairs.
- Bugfix: Resource Collectors weren't able to deliver floating resources to under-construction parts.
- Bugfix: Part prices and blueprint/repair costs weren't being displayed in Creative Mode after loading some pre-0.23.0 save files.
- Bugfix: It was not possible to repair parts that you hadn't purchased the blueprints for. This was intended to be possible.
- Bugfix: Attacking a ship in the fog of war and giving it an angle of attack would cause the angle to be rotated by 180 degrees.
- Bugfix: It was unintentionally possible to restock a ship's resources in Domination mode even if the ship wasn't within the spawn area.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 27 June 2023
Update 0.23.0d Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
