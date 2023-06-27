Hello!

We have released a new content update!

New mechanic: elemental enhancing of weapons:

-You can now enhance any weapon with one of three current elemental effects: fire damage, frost damage, and shock damage. The elemental effects are added similar to upgrading, find an elemental kit and then use it to bestow the effect onto the weapon. Every hit against an entity will then deal additional elemental damage!

-Every entity now has some elemental resistance/weakness to these three elements which affects the bonus elemental damage only, for example, the fire golem entity will take big additional elemental damage from a frost weapon, but no additional elemental damage from fire. Shark entities weak to lightning, and resist frost, etc.

-Added the three individual elemental enhancement kit items: Fire enhancement kit, Frost enhancement kit,

-Elemental kits can be found or bought from the general faceling vendors

Added a "safe level":

-This level can appear as any other theme, however, it is very tiny, has no entities, and usually has vendors and vending machines around. This level serves as a brief break and an opportunity to stock up on items. This level looks identical to level 0, however, is much smaller, brighter, has wider corridors and text will appear at the top of the screen stating you are in a safe level.

Added a new status effect and matching item: Drunkenness!

-Your vision will be temporarily blurred and your movement inverted, so don't party too hard in the backrooms.

-New item: HNT Wine. Restores a large amount of sanity and some thirst, however, inflicts drunkenness for a short period of time. Can be found or bought.

Added three new achievements for:

-Enhancing a weapon with an elemental effect

-Getting drunk

-Finding the safe level

Other changes:

-The previously added flaming crossbow now has fire enhancement by default

-Fixed the double musket visual bug

-Fixed a bug where loading your previous quicksave resets ammo in guns to 0

-Fixed a bug where entering the multiplayer lobby and leaving without starting a game and then trying to load a single player quicksave crashes the game

-Various smaller/minor fixes & tweaks (typos, visual/graphical glitches, etc)

As usual, there will be another update again soon!

Cheers!