I decided to finally get rid of Flubber and Bouncer, the two unanimously voted worst levels.

Flubber was too hard and not fun, Bouncer was just sorta nothing and placed way too late in the level progression.

This update adds 2 new levels, and moves Three Strikes to be much later in the level progression (it went from 35 -> 64).

The new levels are levels 35 and 75. I hope you like them!