Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 87863

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/64e0e6f3f44fa1450d4e26b78bb0813efdec2210.png[/img]
Come dive into another update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a large one with balance changes, bug fixes, and more, including Romans added to Ranked Play! Plus, Piglins and Creepers have entered through a strange portal in an all-new Minecraft Legends Event!
While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to look forward to in today’s build, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:
- Romans enabled for Ranked Play!
- Minecraft Legends event!
- Bug fixes based on your feedback!
- Balance changes!
Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/e0c0552e7cd0baf003bee7b6aa3e7b974956b776.png[/img]
◆ UPDATE 87863◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
#### Minecraft Legends Event
🤍June 27th – July 11th🤍
Hello and welcome to the monthly _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ Event!
This month we have some strange invaders coming from another game: _Minecraft Legends_!
A portal has been opened and hordes of Piglins and Creepers are already attacking our poor villagers, it’s time to fight back!
We hope you enjoy this particular event, good luck have fun.
[td][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/079e54da66075220a94d53b3dcdd3d0bffc3f023.png[/img][/td]
[td][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/c4e2e451dfc6c17695d6f6a9a76658ac006af911.png[/img][/td] [td][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/f3e0e48b1f6bf434e082a115c0b999934cb76dde.png[/img][/td]
### New Rewards!
**TODAY through July 11th**, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/5676a6f6efcf48b12bdd51c57ffc775c80c9f791.png[/img]
##### Event F.A.Q.
🢂 Q: Do I have to complete the challenges on consecutive days?
While challenges don’t have to be completed on **consecutive** days, **only one challenge can be completed per day**.
This means that you will need to play at least five different days to complete all of the challenges.
🢂 Q: When is the last day I can complete the daily challenges?
The _Minecraft Legends_ Event concludes July 11th.
🢂 Q: What do I do if I accidentally unsubscribe from a special mod?
No problem! All you need to do is click your **Profile Icon** on the main menu, select **Event Mods** (under Collection), and then check the unlocked event mod you want to enable!
🢂 Q: How do I change my profile icon?
You can update your profile icon in your profile:
* On the main menu, click the **Profile Icon** next to your name.
* You should now be in the **Profile Icons** tab under **Collections**.
* Select your favorite icon, then click the **Select Icon** button to lock in your choice.
* You’re done!
🢂 Q: How do I download and enable mods?
For information about how to subscribe to and prioritize your mods, visit [this article.](https://support.ageofempires.com/hc/en-us/articles/360047762971)
#### Message from the Dev Team
After last months brief May/June overview from the development team, we wanted to follow up with a quick message from them about some great new additions coming to our game on the server side. These will be live TODAY. Our dev team will have more to share in the coming months about new features that are work in-progress, server-side updates, and more!
##### API Match History Privacy
We’ve made a small, but significant, change to our match history API. This makes it so games that are marked as non-observable (no spectators allowed) cannot be found through third-party services. This helps tournament contestants train privately to ensure their strategies don’t leak and so they don’t get spied upon before a tournament.
In order to hide your match, simply set your multiplayer lobby’s visibility to private, or uncheck the ‘Allow Spectators’ box.
##### Matchmaking Speed
We’ve heard your complaints about long queue times and have taken action to shorten them! This change will affect everyone whose queue times are shorter than 7 minutes. On average, you’ll notice a queue time reduction of around 20 to 30 seconds (20 seconds around the 1000 ELO mark, 30 seconds for the higher and lower ELOs).
After evaluating our initial results, we may tweak this a little further to shorten it by 45 seconds to a minute!
[[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/e0c0552e7cd0baf003bee7b6aa3e7b974956b776.png[/img]](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-87863/)
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
