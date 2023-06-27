Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 87863

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/64e0e6f3f44fa1450d4e26b78bb0813efdec2210.png[/img]

Come dive into another update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a large one with balance changes, bug fixes, and more, including Romans added to Ranked Play! Plus, Piglins and Creepers have entered through a strange portal in an all-new Minecraft Legends Event!

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to look forward to in today’s build, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:

Romans enabled for Ranked Play!

Minecraft Legends event!

Bug fixes based on your feedback!

Balance changes!

Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/e0c0552e7cd0baf003bee7b6aa3e7b974956b776.png[/img]

💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum

🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** > #### Minecraft Legends Event

🤍June 27th – July 11th🤍