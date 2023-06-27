VR "Validation Error" fix

Looks like SteamVR is getting more picky about OpenXR, so this should fix the latest validation errors when trying to play in VR.
- Phr00t
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Looks like SteamVR is getting more picky about OpenXR, so this should fix the latest validation errors when trying to play in VR.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update