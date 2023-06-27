 Skip to content

8089 update for 27 June 2023

VR "Validation Error" fix

8089 update for 27 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Looks like SteamVR is getting more picky about OpenXR, so this should fix the latest validation errors when trying to play in VR.

  • Phr00t

