DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 27 June 2023

Patch v1.01 - Xi Jinping 习近平 is now available!

We are excited to announce that Xi Jinping 习近平 is now available !

Ring the gong! Or call the monkey who will smash your opponent's face!

Patch Note:

  • Added New character "Xi Jinping 习近平"
  • Fixed Kim Jong-un Punch Heavy hit distance

Join us on Discord to let us know who's the next character that should be release !

Changed files in this update

