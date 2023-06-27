Patch v1.01 - Xi Jinping 习近平 is now available!

We are excited to announce that Xi Jinping 习近平 is now available !
Ring the gong! Or call the monkey who will smash your opponent's face!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43377124/36c19786f59516aab78f7083520b9e0c38d68faf.png[/img]
Patch Note:
- Added New character "Xi Jinping 习近平"
- Fixed Kim Jong-un Punch Heavy hit distance
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43377124/bf4dba0a59f3c4c2eaf9143064eb5419e341db95.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43377124/ad7b7fb44829fe211c4bdd806a36bc575e842481.jpg[/img]
Changed files in this update