Version 1.11

Changelog
-Fixed several typos present throughout the game.
-Thoughts seen through the Eye of Horus are now present in the Text Log
-"OBJECTION!" messages are now present in the Text Log
-The colour hue for most spells has been changed to match their school of magic
-Icon for Celeste's Sword now matches its appearance in the CGs and location art.
Bug fixes
-Save files created during the "Evidence Obtained" message used to be corrupted. This would throw an Exception whenever the Save File is loaded. This has been fixed.
Changed files in this update