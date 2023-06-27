 Skip to content

Tyrion Cuthbert: Attorney of the Arcane update for 27 June 2023

Version 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 11573028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

-Fixed several typos present throughout the game.
-Thoughts seen through the Eye of Horus are now present in the Text Log
-"OBJECTION!" messages are now present in the Text Log
-The colour hue for most spells has been changed to match their school of magic
-Icon for Celeste's Sword now matches its appearance in the CGs and location art.

Bug fixes

-Save files created during the "Evidence Obtained" message used to be corrupted. This would throw an Exception whenever the Save File is loaded. This has been fixed.

