Version 1.11

Changelog

-Fixed several typos present throughout the game.

-Thoughts seen through the Eye of Horus are now present in the Text Log

-"OBJECTION!" messages are now present in the Text Log

-The colour hue for most spells has been changed to match their school of magic

-Icon for Celeste's Sword now matches its appearance in the CGs and location art.

Bug fixes

-Save files created during the "Evidence Obtained" message used to be corrupted. This would throw an Exception whenever the Save File is loaded. This has been fixed.