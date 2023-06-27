Fixes Recap

Hello there! Thanks to everyone who tried the demo during the Steam Next Fest, it was great to get all of your feedback and reactions! Today, we are releasing a new build update with a few minor fixes and tweaks and, while we’re at it, we might as well update you about the different changes that occurred over the last two weeks.

June 19th – 0.3.1

Of course we had to start things off a bit rough! Some of you were stuck on the loading screen when the game started. Luckily, we were able to identify the source of the problem rather quickly and deployed a fix the same day.

June 20th – 0.3.2

For a while now we’ve been wanting to improve this menu, but never got around to it. With this quick update, we take a couple steps in the right direction by adding a Wishlist and a Support button.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43606337/71bea4c44a49943ed41ba128e54d863e913c2319.png[/img]

June 22nd – 0.3.3

Have you ever changed something and thought “Hey, that’s such an improvement!” then realized that you screwed up? That’s what happened with that menu. It had 2 issues:

Arrows and Enter keys were not an option to navigate (which we addressed with this update) and some people got stuck there, unable to start the game. When you’ve been using the WASD/Space bar combo for years, sometimes you overlook the simpler things.

It was not possible to use the mouse to navigate either, so we fixed that.

June 27 – 0.3.4

And to finish it off, here’s a list of all the little things we’re fixing in today’s update: