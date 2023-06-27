Update v1.1

Hello! I've been working hard on Tuttle:SFH since release, digesting all the feedback and bug reports. I've address many critical issues and bugs, and even added some new features! Take a look at the patch notes! "Never Stop Growing"!

= New Features =

Perma-Death Mode.

Endless Mode.

Spawn Rate Modifier.

Added new enemy type "Flipper".

Added new enemy type "Hard Snatcher".

Buffed Traps against "Hardfaced Hog" enemy.

Buffed Traps against "Hardfaced Worm" enemy.

Scythe button can be held down for rapid fire.

Added Tutorial messages regarding purple coins and garden size.

Changed description for Scythe skill to include button prompt.

Changed some enemy spawn rates.

Changed some enemy waves.

Modified some UI sound effects.

Modified Title Screen.

= Bug Fixes =

Fixed critical bug regarding E-mails failing to send.

Fixed Task "Grow 2000 Flowers" incorrectly looking for 99,999 flowers.

Fixed Task "Grow 1000" incorrectly appearing to be "Grow 2000 Flowers".

-Fixed glitch where only one 1 sprinkler could be deployed at a time. (Requires Cooldown Skill)

Fixed visual bug related to loading icon.

Changed how "Grow Flower to Level x" is reported to correct issues with tasks.

Added UI to flowers grown from Special Box. This box indicates these flower's level growth is not reported to Task List, but still counts towards Garden Score.

Changed how plants are generated to prevent "floating flower" bug.

Fixed Starting Box on the Back of the truck incorrectly counting as opening 2 boxes.

Addressed various UI-QOL issues.

= Possible Future Updates =