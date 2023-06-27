 Skip to content

Tuttle: Star Flower Harvest update for 27 June 2023

Update v1.1

Build 11572943

Hello! I've been working hard on Tuttle:SFH since release, digesting all the feedback and bug reports. I've address many critical issues and bugs, and even added some new features! Take a look at the patch notes! "Never Stop Growing"!

= New Features =

  • Perma-Death Mode.
  • Endless Mode.
  • Spawn Rate Modifier.
  • Added new enemy type "Flipper".
  • Added new enemy type "Hard Snatcher".
  • Buffed Traps against "Hardfaced Hog" enemy.
  • Buffed Traps against "Hardfaced Worm" enemy.
  • Scythe button can be held down for rapid fire.
  • Added Tutorial messages regarding purple coins and garden size.
  • Changed description for Scythe skill to include button prompt.
  • Changed some enemy spawn rates.
  • Changed some enemy waves.
  • Modified some UI sound effects.
  • Modified Title Screen.

= Bug Fixes =

  • Fixed critical bug regarding E-mails failing to send.
  • Fixed Task "Grow 2000 Flowers" incorrectly looking for 99,999 flowers.
  • Fixed Task "Grow 1000" incorrectly appearing to be "Grow 2000 Flowers".
    -Fixed glitch where only one 1 sprinkler could be deployed at a time. (Requires Cooldown Skill)
  • Fixed visual bug related to loading icon.
  • Changed how "Grow Flower to Level x" is reported to correct issues with tasks.
  • Added UI to flowers grown from Special Box. This box indicates these flower's level growth is not reported to Task List, but still counts towards Garden Score.
  • Changed how plants are generated to prevent "floating flower" bug.
  • Fixed Starting Box on the Back of the truck incorrectly counting as opening 2 boxes.
  • Addressed various UI-QOL issues.

= Possible Future Updates =

  • Improved button prompts for different controller types.
  • More E-mails, especially for games continued after ending.
  • More rewards in E-mails.
  • Disposable items given as E-mail attachments.
  • General polish and refinements!

