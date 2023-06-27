Update v1.1

Hello! I've been working hard on Tuttle:SFH since release, digesting all the feedback and bug reports. I've address many critical issues and bugs, and even added some new features! Take a look at the patch notes! "Never Stop Growing"!
= New Features =
- Perma-Death Mode.
- Endless Mode.
- Spawn Rate Modifier.
- Added new enemy type "Flipper".
- Added new enemy type "Hard Snatcher".
- Buffed Traps against "Hardfaced Hog" enemy.
- Buffed Traps against "Hardfaced Worm" enemy.
- Scythe button can be held down for rapid fire.
- Added Tutorial messages regarding purple coins and garden size.
- Changed description for Scythe skill to include button prompt.
- Changed some enemy spawn rates.
- Changed some enemy waves.
- Modified some UI sound effects.
- Modified Title Screen.
= Bug Fixes =
- Fixed critical bug regarding E-mails failing to send.
- Fixed Task "Grow 2000 Flowers" incorrectly looking for 99,999 flowers.
- Fixed Task "Grow 1000" incorrectly appearing to be "Grow 2000 Flowers".
-Fixed glitch where only one 1 sprinkler could be deployed at a time. (Requires Cooldown Skill)
- Fixed visual bug related to loading icon.
- Changed how "Grow Flower to Level x" is reported to correct issues with tasks.
- Added UI to flowers grown from Special Box. This box indicates these flower's level growth is not reported to Task List, but still counts towards Garden Score.
- Changed how plants are generated to prevent "floating flower" bug.
- Fixed Starting Box on the Back of the truck incorrectly counting as opening 2 boxes.
- Addressed various UI-QOL issues.
= Possible Future Updates =
- Improved button prompts for different controller types.
- More E-mails, especially for games continued after ending.
- More rewards in E-mails.
- Disposable items given as E-mail attachments.
- General polish and refinements!
