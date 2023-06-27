 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 27 June 2023

Build Mode update / New Behavior

Build 11572856

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build mode has gotten another update, adding in a new behavior called 'Crawler'. Crawlers have the same behavior as Seekers, but Crawlers will spawn at a speed of 20 mph, not making noise until it spots you. Anomalies throughout the main story have also been added! Most anomalies outside the 9 can be used if they have been discovered in the main story line.

Additions to Build Mode:

  • New anomalies (all main story anomalies, excluding 4 in specific)
  • New Behavior, 'Crawler'
  • New models, (skyscrapers, buildings, containers)

Fixes to Build Mode:

  • Issue where car minimap icon was visible in game and not in the radar has now been fixed.
  • Some objects prior to this update weren't able to be deleted properly, that has now been patched.

