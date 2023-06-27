- Fixed a problem with recovering cornerstones from ruins.
- Added a potion that automatically clears foliage from blocked doors.
- Fixed problem with squished world view when in a puzzle.
Puzzle Wizards update for 27 June 2023
1.49 Release - Still Secular Solstice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
