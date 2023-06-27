 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 27 June 2023

1.49 Release - Still Secular Solstice

Build 11572791

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem with recovering cornerstones from ruins.
  • Added a potion that automatically clears foliage from blocked doors.
  • Fixed problem with squished world view when in a puzzle.

