Hi there,
Based on feedback that we've received , we have changed the way the VR controllers are working.
We believe it's much more streamline and easier to control now.
Additionally, we are now hiding the male/futa's head when your VR headset is near it, to avoid obstruction of your view.
Please let us know if you run into any issues.
Thanks.
Costume Party update for 27 June 2023
New control scheme for VR controllers
