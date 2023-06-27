 Skip to content

Costume Party update for 27 June 2023

New control scheme for VR controllers

Share · View all patches · Build 11572772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there,
Based on feedback that we've received , we have changed the way the VR controllers are working.
We believe it's much more streamline and easier to control now.
Additionally, we are now hiding the male/futa's head when your VR headset is near it, to avoid obstruction of your view.
Please let us know if you run into any issues.
Thanks.

