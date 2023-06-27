- Fixed mini-map issues in Wolfsberg & Centarville
- Fixed some issues with the Helicopter Perk
- Fixed issues with BTR-82
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 27 June 2023
Update notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2326522 Depot 2326522
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2326523 Depot 2326523
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update