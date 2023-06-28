 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 28 June 2023

v0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11572706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our biggest update yet, with some entirely new game mechanics!

Highlights:

  • Add Attractiveness mechanic, including site, object and performances attractiveness, used by possible visitors to determine if they should visit your festival or not.
  • Add vending workers & vending positions to objects, commercial objects now require vending crew to sell products to visitors.

Other updates:

  • Set placement height distance to max 25 cm
  • Rotate Entrance interaction area so Visitors wait at the proper side of the entrance
  • Add DevController for use during debugging / testing (ctrl+`)
  • Use proper box collider on picnic tables
  • Update Event Setup Menu to limit event name length to 64 characters, stop wind effect on trees when game is loaded.
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Fix bug when calculating attractiveness but no objects have been placed yet
  • After almost 2 years, prevent objects from being placed in trees. Fixes the most reported bug so far!
  • Extend and improve camera staying inside terrain edges
  • Minor controller improvements
  • Attempt to fix bug in Navigation System (sometimes while removing Crew) causing hard crash
  • Some minor improvements to the Capture Camera Controller
  • Re-add missing finance controller so Crew are getting paid again
  • Add InfoPanel tab showing characters active for an object, ie using, constructing, waiting
  • Make User Interface texts more descriptive for objects / characters
  • Add Extension Method for textual Construction Priority description
  • Use proper percentages to display construction completion in UI
  • Increase max number of Site Crew to 12
  • Use positions for service intents (and fix bug in allocation cleanup using incorrect index)
  • Migrate to App, Game, Placeable and PlaceableObject Asset ScriptableObjects

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2106101 Depot 2106101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link