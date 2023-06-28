Our biggest update yet, with some entirely new game mechanics!
Highlights:
- Add Attractiveness mechanic, including site, object and performances attractiveness, used by possible visitors to determine if they should visit your festival or not.
- Add vending workers & vending positions to objects, commercial objects now require vending crew to sell products to visitors.
Other updates:
- Set placement height distance to max 25 cm
- Rotate Entrance interaction area so Visitors wait at the proper side of the entrance
- Add DevController for use during debugging / testing (ctrl+`)
- Use proper box collider on picnic tables
- Update Event Setup Menu to limit event name length to 64 characters, stop wind effect on trees when game is loaded.
- Minor bug fixes
- Fix bug when calculating attractiveness but no objects have been placed yet
- After almost 2 years, prevent objects from being placed in trees. Fixes the most reported bug so far!
- Extend and improve camera staying inside terrain edges
- Minor controller improvements
- Attempt to fix bug in Navigation System (sometimes while removing Crew) causing hard crash
- Some minor improvements to the Capture Camera Controller
- Re-add missing finance controller so Crew are getting paid again
- Add InfoPanel tab showing characters active for an object, ie using, constructing, waiting
- Make User Interface texts more descriptive for objects / characters
- Add Extension Method for textual Construction Priority description
- Use proper percentages to display construction completion in UI
- Increase max number of Site Crew to 12
- Use positions for service intents (and fix bug in allocation cleanup using incorrect index)
- Migrate to App, Game, Placeable and PlaceableObject Asset ScriptableObjects
Changed files in this update