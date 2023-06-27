Hotfix June 27, 2023

Thank you for playing X8! A quick hotfix coming your way to fix some issues.

Balance

Decreased the maximum Shinya's Jolt instances from 3 to 2

Increased cost of Shinya's Jolt from 100 to 150

Bug fixes

Fixed occasional crash at the match end

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

