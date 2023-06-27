 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X8 update for 27 June 2023

Hotfix June 27, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11572701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing X8! A quick hotfix coming your way to fix some issues.

If you have been enjoying the game, please consider leaving us a review on the Steam store page, we'd really appreciate it!

Balance

  • Decreased the maximum Shinya's Jolt instances from 3 to 2
  • Increased cost of Shinya's Jolt from 100 to 150

Bug fixes

  • Fixed occasional crash at the match end

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

Thank you for your patience while we build a better game with your help!

Download X8 here!
📌 Meta: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4518172508241377/

📌 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763510/X8/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1763511 Depot 1763511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link