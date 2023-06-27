Patch v1.6.1

Hey guys.

Just a small patch to address most of the issues from the update. Any other issues you've reported either aren't a priority at this time or we simply didn't have time to fit them into this patch and wanted to get the big stuff out of the way.

Thanks for your patience! Here are the patch notes:

1.6.1 Patch

Improved:

Blizzard and other slow effects can never entirely freeze enemies

Drop rates tweaked across the board

Improved how loot rolls are handled

Lightning Strike tome sound effect improved

Augmented tools now give more crit chance

Circlet of Trueshot now grants 5 crit chance in addition to previous effects

Can now double jump and hold to glide, no longer requiring a third jump to trigger your glider

Commanding your companion is now more precise, preventing accidentally commanding them to guard allies in combat when you intend to send them to attack

Life Drain effect from shades and Drune nerfed to be more forgiving

Empowered Frostshard trinket now affects Willpower instead of Focus

Potion of Forestry and Mining both increased from 4 to 8 in their respective stats

Fixed: