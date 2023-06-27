Patch v1.6.1

Hey guys.
Just a small patch to address most of the issues from the update. Any other issues you've reported either aren't a priority at this time or we simply didn't have time to fit them into this patch and wanted to get the big stuff out of the way.
Thanks for your patience! Here are the patch notes:
1.6.1 Patch
Improved:
- Blizzard and other slow effects can never entirely freeze enemies
- Drop rates tweaked across the board
- Improved how loot rolls are handled
- Lightning Strike tome sound effect improved
- Augmented tools now give more crit chance
- Circlet of Trueshot now grants 5 crit chance in addition to previous effects
- Can now double jump and hold to glide, no longer requiring a third jump to trigger your glider
- Commanding your companion is now more precise, preventing accidentally commanding them to guard allies in combat when you intend to send them to attack
- Life Drain effect from shades and Drune nerfed to be more forgiving
- Empowered Frostshard trinket now affects Willpower instead of Focus
- Potion of Forestry and Mining both increased from 4 to 8 in their respective stats
Fixed:
- Magic tomes in shops now receive the proper textures when refreshing on a new day
- Enemy status effects will no longer be applied when the attack is blocked
- Crit chance stat removed from the focus tooltip when looking at weapons in shops
- Watering can should no longer apply wet status to all players in multiplayer
- Arrow focus tooltip now shows appropriate stats
- Healing companions, allies and yourself grant XP (if they’re not full health!)
- Several staves and wands fixed to be the right damage type and skill/class
- Conjure Feast tome now scales with caster level appropriately in multiplayer
- Dropped cosmetic items can now be stored in collections again
- Black horse mount completed rehabilitation and is walking great once again!
- Job board quests shown on the world map will now show correct titles and not gibberish
- The vandal who stole the “Dance” from the “Dance Lessons” sign was apprehended and the sign has been restored to its former glory
- Lute, Earthshard Dagger and Mage Shield items no longer grant Aura bonuses
- Mayor Bill’s wife in Hope Harbor finally taught him how to close the door when he leaves his house
- Gorgum Snail lantern no longer floating
- Hovering over required materials in crafting and in stockpile containers now shows the name of the item needed
- Spell tomes now display their class in their tooltip
- Removed the empty buff from Conjure Feast
- Players who have previously reached certain class levels now earn their titles on login (check your title dropdown. There is no pop up for this)
- Potentially fixed or reduced the tendency of being kicked back to the title screen when trying to join multiplayer servers. If you encounter this bug, please let us know! We need more data to better diagnose it.
