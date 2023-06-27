 Skip to content

Building Destruction update for 27 June 2023

3.82 Join in progress & Cars

Share · View all patches · Build 11572606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Players can now join multiplayer games that are already in progress!
-Added 3 cars(hatchback, hatchback2, sports car)
-Added vehicle spawn limit setting
-Improved vehicle speed
-Player platform now shown in multiplayer
-Custom maps can now be deleted/duplicated/renamed
-You can now make icon for your custom map
-Added road to building mode
-Added new kill messages
-Added reverb in some places
-Added show ping option
-Reworked spawn menu
-Fixed statistics tab in singleplayer
-Fixed kills not counting
-Fixed island map not working
-Fixed MLRS rocket wrong direction
-Fixed vehicle bug ‘The Bridge’ map

