3.82 Join in progress & Cars

-Players can now join multiplayer games that are already in progress!

-Added 3 cars(hatchback, hatchback2, sports car)

-Added vehicle spawn limit setting

-Improved vehicle speed

-Player platform now shown in multiplayer

-Custom maps can now be deleted/duplicated/renamed

-You can now make icon for your custom map

-Added road to building mode

-Added new kill messages

-Added reverb in some places

-Added show ping option

-Reworked spawn menu

-Fixed statistics tab in singleplayer

-Fixed kills not counting

-Fixed island map not working

-Fixed MLRS rocket wrong direction

-Fixed vehicle bug ‘The Bridge’ map