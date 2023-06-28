 Skip to content

Полигон Реальности Beta update for 28 June 2023

Update: Beta v1.2.35

Beta v1.2.35 · Build 11572601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improving graphics
-Bug fixes
-Performance Improvement

(base edition, with 2K textures, downloaded for testing)

Changed files in this update

