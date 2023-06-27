- Police now have better blue lights.
- The player controlled cars now have headlights (needs some work)
- Player 2 in CO-OP is not the same color as the police.
- New skip-able logo intro.
Coin Chase update for 27 June 2023
Minor Graphic updates
