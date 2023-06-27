 Skip to content

Coin Chase update for 27 June 2023

Minor Graphic updates

Build 11572575

  • Police now have better blue lights.
  • The player controlled cars now have headlights (needs some work)
  • Player 2 in CO-OP is not the same color as the police.
  • New skip-able logo intro.

