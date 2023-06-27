 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Assault Bots update for 27 June 2023

june 27 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11572562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • improvements with driving
  • some graphics improvements
  • UI improvements

please share the game so it gets more players :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1864081 Depot 1864081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link