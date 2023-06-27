A new character form: the Beetle!

Share · View all patches · Build 11572561 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Version v.080

Added a character form: the BEETLE!

You can transform into a Beetle with 'Beetle' skill.

Beetle is a small but proud creature with a large supply of mana and energy.

Beetle has a Strength branch replaced with a Spirit branch.

The whole Spirit branch has different skills and a different look.

Spirit increases max mana and energy.

Also added a new sign: 'STRANGER'.

This sign is needed to unlock the beetle transformation skill.

Changes:

A new skill has been added: the Beetle (wisdom). For this skill to appear in the wisdom branch, you need to take the first syllable of the Stranger symbol.

Added a sign STRANGER, which unlocks the skill of transforming into a beetle. The sign will be available at the beginning of the universe (but not from the very first galaxy).

Added new branch: spirit, which replaces the strength branch.

Beetle skills have been added.

Beetle skills are complete, however, there may still be changes in the future regarding the balance of beetle skills or the appearance of the branch.