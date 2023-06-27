PATCH 125: Player Titles + Loyalty Spins!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 125

Experience the exciting enhancements of this patch, including new prestigious Club Member Player Titles, Loyalty Spin rewards, revamped assets, bug fixes, and more! Elevate your gameplay and take your PokerStars VR experience to new heights.

New Club Feature: Player Titles

Log in now and discover the range of new prestigious Club Member Player Titles that await you. Up your table presence by choosing from a selection of unique titles to flex right under your player name and let others know you are a force to be reckoned with.

Player Suite Loyalty Spin

Discover Loyalty Spins, our exciting new feature that rewards your daily commitment. By logging in and spinning the wheel every day, you'll receive an increasing amount of chips as a bonus. Keep the momentum going and reach Day 7, where you'll not only earn more chips but also receive Star Creds!

New Features

Player Suite: Loyalty Spin

Club Customization: In-Game Titles

Existing Features / Modifications

Revamped assets: Diamond Torus Earrings, Ruby Heart Earrings, Witch Hat, Diamond Solitaire Necklace

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Leaderboard stops populating when a player joins any gamemode

Fixed Discord Leaderboards not updating after a position change

Fixed a bug where denying permissions to record audio when launching the game would block the player from entering the game.

Fixed Star Creds not updating when purchasing items as a gift until the watch is closed and reopened.

Various other bug fixes

Sunny Stacks: Week 2 Results! 🌞

Surf's up, card sharks! Week 2 of the Sunny Stacks series has come crashing in with a tidal wave of excitement, leaving us on the edge of our hot seats. Throw on those shades and let's take a closer look at the highlights of this sun-soaked showdown!

Deepstack Main Event:

Pink1432 rode the wave of fortune in the Week 2 Main Event, making a splash pairing up with Kings on the turn and securing the win. Keep cool at the tables with your new shades and may they shine brighter than the sun! Shell yeah!

Ultra High Roller:

TheCyberGeek turned up the heat at the final table and left their opponents feeling the burn! It all came down to the river that sealed the deal and closed out the Ultra High Roller event. Watch the Sun-believable showdown here

High Roller Deepstack:

LSDudeman certainly left their footprint on the sandy shores of the Sunny Stacks series after pairing deuces on the flop and sticking to their guns. The beachside treasures were well worth the risk after another Queen joined the board on the turn. Sand-tastic performance!

Player of the Series Leaderboard: Week 2

Missed the Week 2 wave? Don’t sweat it, there's still time to catch the next tide and climb the leaderboard!

Meet the Players! 🏄‍♂️



Catch the next wave of excitement in our Meet the Players video series for Sunny Stacks! Join Sublime as we dive deeper into the world of some awesome players apart of the Sunny Stacks series and hear their stories. Get ready to ride the good vibes and soak up the inspiration! 🌊