Patch 1.0.8 - Bug fixes and Quality of life improvements

Features:

Follower count at the top of the screen now shows both remaining available as well as total followers so players can see how many characters are still left in the hideout

Hideout and Party assignment tooltips now contain character special ability to quickly see which character does what and what items are good for that character

Bugfixing:

Fixed an issue where savegames would not load for players that have an underscore in their windows username. Save games should now become visible and be loadable

Fixed an issue that caused turns to be handled multiple times when recalling groups from active quest assignments, leading to potential multiple invasions

Follower Window Soul Color Filter is now filtering properly

Mercenary notifications are now separated into one notification per mercenary in taverns so that if a notification is clicked and vanishes, the player still knows there are more mercenaries available in another tavern

Fixed issues with achievement for Emris the Black: If you already beat him, you have to load a previous turn and beat him again for gaining the achievement

Fixed issues where achievement for researching all level 1 recipes at the alchemist was not acquirable if you researched all level 2 recipes first. This is fixed. Though this fix applies not retroactively- you will have to load a turn and research the final level 1 recipe.

Items now respect stat caps that exist on characters. If an item would receive more stats than a character could use (i.e. 110% crit chance) the exceeding part is redistributed into other stats (i.e. 100% crit chance and X attack damage)