VLC replacement, first proper beta, a load more image support.

Hi Everyone

Following the significant previous update. I've replaced Whirligig's VLC component with the official plugin (another big update). Although the plugin is in its early stages and may have some issues, the overall advantages outweigh the disadvantages and will benefit future features. I've also optimized the code extensively, resulting in a smoother experience overall.

VLC brings the following benefits:

GPU decoding, which significantly improves playback performance.

Image support for various formats such as xcf, gif, tiff, tif, ilbm, pcx, tga, bmp, pnm, webp, bpg, jpeg, jpg, jps, png, and pns.

Enhanced subtitle support.

Other updates include:

Comprehensive optimization and bug fixing of the code, resulting in Whirligig now running much smoother.

Currently in testing

So this update has a lot of code changes which makes it a lot faster than previous version. I would really like feedback if there any issues, I know about a couple including VLC Lan not showing progress on the bar until it's paused. These are being worked on, anything else please let me know.

I hope that I've not introduced a lot more bugs and actually through the code optimisation removed some but it is a big code change so there will be some I'm sure. I'll continue to work on it and release new updates.

One last thing. If you have been using Whirligig and like it please give a good review. The new updates have garnered some bad responses and although I should ignore them it does cut a little deep when someone uses Whirligig for over 100 hours and then give it a thumbs down. If you are having problems I would prefer to fixes the issues you have for the good of everyone. I understand if people wish to review Whirligig badly, it's not for everyone but I would say that it's also easy to believe that there is a large company out there taking advantage of you. It's just on person I'm afraid. A lot of games and apps on Steam are created by individuals or small teams and a kind word can help them to continue development.

I wish everyone the best, happy watching.

Phil