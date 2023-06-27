 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 27 June 2023

Small bug fix and new achievements

  • Fixed bug that you could click-throught some message boxes.
  • Added some new achievements: Doorman, Rider, Tamer, Master Tamer.
  • Made the 'Almost' achievement a steam achievement.

