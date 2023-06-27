0.10.4.1 Beta Preview Build

tl;dr; Reroll Relics and Level Up Rewards, 3 New Relics
The preview build for the 0.10.4.1 patch is now available on the beta branch.
Play now on the beta branch.
-Aarimous
0.10.4 Patch Notes #2
-
Added a new reroll button on the Relics and Level Up loot screens
- When pressed all the items will be rerolled, but it cost health to reroll
- After rolling the health cost is doubled
- The button is disabled if the cost would kill the player (aka you can't kill yourself by pressing the reroll button)
- The cost can not be mitigate, reduced, or scaled, it's a flat amount that is subtracted from the player's current health
- Rerolling relics costs a base of 5
- Rerolling level up rewards a base of 3
- Cannot reroll relics during act rewards or chest that are explicitly full of relics (like after taking Tim the Enchanter)
-
3 new relics (2 rare and 1 common)
-
Changed Relic: Lesser Swipe minion damage from 1 to 2
-
Changed Relics: Greater Swipe minion damage from 3 to 5
-
Fixed the text for core player upgrades which added ability damage
Changed depots in beta branch