Chess Survivors update for 27 June 2023

0.10.4.1 Beta Preview Build

tl;dr; Reroll Relics and Level Up Rewards, 3 New Relics

The preview build for the 0.10.4.1 patch is now available on the beta branch.

-Aarimous

0.10.4 Patch Notes #2

  • Added a new reroll button on the Relics and Level Up loot screens

    • When pressed all the items will be rerolled, but it cost health to reroll
    • After rolling the health cost is doubled
    • The button is disabled if the cost would kill the player (aka you can't kill yourself by pressing the reroll button)
    • The cost can not be mitigate, reduced, or scaled, it's a flat amount that is subtracted from the player's current health
    • Rerolling relics costs a base of 5
    • Rerolling level up rewards a base of 3
    • Cannot reroll relics during act rewards or chest that are explicitly full of relics (like after taking Tim the Enchanter)

  • 3 new relics (2 rare and 1 common)

  • Changed Relic: Lesser Swipe minion damage from 1 to 2

  • Changed Relics: Greater Swipe minion damage from 3 to 5

  • Fixed the text for core player upgrades which added ability damage

