Build 0.0.15 is Live!

Hey everyone!

This is a quick stability patch before the latest update releases. Here's what is new in this patch:

Fixed:

solves issue with save games not loading due to dungeons being destroyed while player is being serialized as being inside that destroyed dungeon.

fixed issue with dungeons being duplicated in world files, which caused several world and dungeon related bugs (like entering a dungeon in one part of the world and exiting the dungeon in another part of the world, black hexes appearing below lairs, etc)

fixed issue with player data not being cleared after dying or quiting a game and starting a new world in the same play session, which can cause worlds and games to break.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Due to the nature of the changes coming up in the Townsfolk update releasing this week, save games will no longer be compatible and will not load in the upcoming Townsfolk Update release.