ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH update for 28 June 2023

0.16.4 - Fix for the Places/Lore/Juhani not working

Share · View all patches · Build 11571979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

This patch should fix the issue where the places or the story wasn't working in some cases.

Note: The places and the story sequences are all currently on the Snow -biome and they only appear on the first loop. You also need to visit the Juhani -place (the building with the Yellow cube) for the next places to appear on the next runs.

Please let me know if there are still are issues with the places or the story.

Thanks to everyone who reported on the issue!

  • jounitus

