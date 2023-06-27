 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinite Mana update for 27 June 2023

Summer Event - Leeda's Caravan

Share · View all patches · Build 11571927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the first content update, I'd like to introduce Leeda's Caravan, a permanent addition to Infinite Mana where you can play minigames, ride a mooka, and fish to earn Sandurons to obtain powerful accessories!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40987702/4671e19782eaa991283cfc9c53e9047e44fbfefa.png[/img]

Leeda's Caravan can be accessed in both the full game and the demo and is accessible after exiting Densetsu Forest.

And don't forget, Chapter 3 is coming soon!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1369971 Depot 1369971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link