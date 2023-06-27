Summer Event - Leeda's Caravan

Share · View all patches · Build 11571927 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

For the first content update, I'd like to introduce Leeda's Caravan, a permanent addition to Infinite Mana where you can play minigames, ride a mooka, and fish to earn Sandurons to obtain powerful accessories!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40987702/4671e19782eaa991283cfc9c53e9047e44fbfefa.png[/img]

Leeda's Caravan can be accessed in both the full game and the demo and is accessible after exiting Densetsu Forest.

And don't forget, Chapter 3 is coming soon!