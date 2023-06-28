Get the Ball Rolling Update 6: The Demo Update

Patch Notes:

-Added a coin shop to the mainland, hosted by a friendly sparrow vendor.

-Added 475 coins to the mainland.

-Coin shop has a total of 5 items for sale, starting with a key ball (demo and live build have different shop inventories after the key ball).

-Added Climb graphics and sound.

-Added Swim graphics and sound.

-Improved Bomb Ball jumps. Bomb Ball explosions now send you in a reliable, predictable, aimable trajectory.

-Player movement is no longer influenced by the character controller if there is no player input while in midair.

-The player now sinks in water more appropriately (before getting the Swim powerup).

-Added 4 collectable cosmetics. 3 player trails, 1 player model.

-Added UI elements to toggle the new cosmetics after collecting them.

New Demo out now!

-Play Puzzles 1 through 5 (Out of 14)!

-Explore the entire Mainland!

-Acquire all 6 of the game's powers!

As the main game grows and content is added and improved, the demo will stay roughly the same size. Bugfixes and improvements to existing content will be applied to the demo.

I'm really looking forward to your reactions to the demo!

Brandon

Get the Ball Rolling

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42692907/27ea3a45046b5bbb5e04379dbad2445cc4683c12.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42692907/535daf57b5dfb9e650d40440416c0a29b6fdd197.gif[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42692907/81e909db9fd94aa4e1fc4699afa6bc49003e4f87.gif[/img]