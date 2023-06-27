☀️ SUMMER DAYCARE, BLOCKS, MODS & UP TO -50% OFF ☀️

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39330846/dab9428397645228747d77066b5756b47ea88cb7.png[/img]
★ Attack on Toys 4.5 - NOW AVAILABLE! - 30% OFF!
★ Attack on Toys (Classic, 2019) DLC STEAM® Edition - NOW AVAILABLE! - 50% OFF!
★ Attack on Toys STEAM® Workshop Mod Supports - NOW AVAILABLE! MOD GUIDE HERE!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2876744518
★ MAJOR UPDATE ★
Blocks Man - COMPLETE TOYS PACK
Papercraft & Origami Mods - NOW AVAILABLE to Subscribe
Summer Daycare - Dual HQ Invasion / Terror / Toy-Box / Conquest / PvP
Summer Daycare - Dual HQ Invasion: Green Blocks Man & Army Man working together as one to defend the HQ's from Tan INVASION!!! Also some few Action Soldier Man provided some support as well!
⚑ NEW & IMPROVED FEATURES
Discord Member's & YouTuber's Appreciation on Summer Daycare
Summer Daycare STEAM® Achievements
Cowboy and Mod Builder and tester v4.5
Toy-Box Pro Mode
New Deploy Command
Bullet - Mortar Trail Effect Improved
Settings - Post Exposure (EV)
Settings - contrast
Settings - Saturation
Settings - Player FOV: FPS & TPS
Settings - Texture Quality
PROP - Bounce House
PROP - Forest tree
PROP - Glow Stick
PROP - Night Lamp & Glow Sticks
PROP - Wood Blocks Stars
PROP - Magnifying Glass
PROP - Scaleable Box Toys
PROP - Diorama Dead Army Man
PROP - Blocks Toys Starter Pack
PROP - Rug Puzzle Colorfull Updated
PROP - Block Toys Storage
PROP - Manage Pathfinding
SPAWNER - Blocks Man Army Spawner 3D Models Updated
SPAWNER - Insect Nest 3D Models Updated
Driveable - Jeep & Car Driveable Handling & Speed Improved
Driveable - Vehicle water physic improved
Driveable - Tower Infinite Dying Glitch Fix
Player Recoil Kickback Animation Improved & Optimized
Smaller Toy-Box Scalable minimum scale
Mod Workshop Guide Shortcut Button
Confirm Exit Button
⚑ Attack on Toys 4.5 logs
- LandMine Decal Fix
- Helicopter & Plane Driveable Sound Fix
- Ship AA Collider Fix
- Plane Dead Part Physic Fix
- Pillbox Collider Fix
- Photo Mode Bug while driving fix
- Player HP Buff
- Buff Tower Anti Tank Radius Increased
- Terrain Hugging Ship & Boat Fix
- Vehicle Driveable water physic improved
- Buff Starting Player Plastic
- Car Race Track LOD Fix
- Pool Chalk LOD Fix
- Hero HUD Pool Fix
- Plant Bush Default Rotation Fix
- Tower Army Collider Fix
- Prop Plant Bush Default Rotation Fix
- Prop volcano glow effect glitch fix
- Pole Lamp Pathfinding Fix
- Workshop Subscribe Achievment fix
- Button Map Mode Attack, Stay, Follow commands HUD Fix
- Ragdoll Death Optimized
- Disable auto un-seat Squad when Player exit driveable vehicle
- Adjust Height Toybox Joystick Button Fix
- Optimized Builder AI
- Army M4 Tank Recoil fixed
- Toy-Box Search Function Fix
- Plastic Coin Ship spawn buggy position Fix
- Ghost price air support Fix
- Xylophone Collider Fix
- Hook Weapon Clipping Fix
- Hitpoint Spider & Cockroach Fix
- Spawn Point Dead Physic Fix
- Spawner Blancing Medic
- Music Volume Fix
- HQ Seats reduced and slight HP Buff
- Other fix that might not listed in this post
Changed files in this update