This is a Ghost update for 27 June 2023

26 News Achievements ! Update 0.2.104

Update 0.2.104 · Build 11571784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New
Add 26 Steam achievement, various difficulty.

Change
Texture of the cursed wall
Public lobby disappears

