26 News Achievements ! Update 0.2.104

New
Add 26 Steam achievement, various difficulty.
Change
Texture of the cursed wall
Public lobby disappears
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
New
Add 26 Steam achievement, various difficulty.
Change
Texture of the cursed wall
Public lobby disappears
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update