 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ball 2 update for 27 June 2023

Editor Update - Early Access 0.04

Share · View all patches · Build 11571771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added undo (Ctrl + Z) to editor

  • Added a grid to the editor

  • Fixed rotation transform handle of editor

  • Fixed some other bugs in the editor

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1911031 Depot 1911031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link