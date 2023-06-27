-
Added undo (Ctrl + Z) to editor
-
Added a grid to the editor
-
Fixed rotation transform handle of editor
-
Fixed some other bugs in the editor
The Ball 2 update for 27 June 2023
Editor Update - Early Access 0.04
